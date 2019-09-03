Encana (ECA) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.05 Million; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Hilltop Holdings Trimmed Its Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 71.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 27,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 38,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $205.22. About 15.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 266.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 149,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 206,105 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 14.56 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares to 317,815 shares, valued at $21.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,118 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,763 shares to 40,681 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 17,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.13 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 192,279 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc owns 77,404 shares. Davenport And Lc reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,722 are held by Cutter And Brokerage. Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Gru has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Co has invested 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based Frontier Inv Mgmt has invested 4.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). City has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee Investors Inc invested in 12,695 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Sonata Cap Grp Inc Inc has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Prns Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 400,000 shares or 13.5% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3.63M shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited holds 0.91% or 727,714 shares in its portfolio.