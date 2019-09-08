Encana (ECA) Shareholder Earnest Partners Increased Its Position; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Increased by $1.27 Million

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 279180.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 435,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 435,678 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.08M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2189.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 45,790 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 2.68M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semic (NYSE:TSM) by 45,688 shares to 921,562 shares, valued at $37.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,367 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Comm Corp.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust reported 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 16,226 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.22% or 26,953 shares. Private reported 350,972 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc reported 4.39% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Whitnell Co stated it has 14,896 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability stated it has 26,937 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association invested in 846,330 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Griffin Asset Inc reported 0.3% stake. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 15,438 shares. Marco Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 367,520 shares. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Llc holds 34,812 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.