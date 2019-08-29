Encana (ECA) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Coca (KO) Stake Held by New England Research & Management Inc

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 25.65M shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 6.77M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares to 2,862 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Llc has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Voya Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Motco reported 97,938 shares. Davenport & Ltd Com has 319,962 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 815,363 shares. Moreover, Nwq Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.85% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 830,190 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc has 0.53% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Summit Securities Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 38,493 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,801 shares. Jones Companies Lllp stated it has 15,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Montag And Caldwell Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,396 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Thompson Invest Mngmt reported 37,243 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 127,091 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

