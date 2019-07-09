Encana (ECA) Share Value Rose While Southport Management Raised Stake by $181.00 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Lifted by Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 4.62M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript)

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 40.88M shares traded or 70.81% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.95% or 317,283 shares. Growth Mngmt Lp owns 310,000 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 4.43M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,451 shares. Nippon Life Americas has 156,910 shares. Axa accumulated 123,027 shares. Creative Planning owns 94,675 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division has 26,721 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advisors holds 86,092 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co reported 28,864 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Credit Capital Investments Ltd Company has invested 1.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hartford Inv Mngmt Communications has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 85,022 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 120,523 shares. State Street stated it has 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.