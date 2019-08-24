Encana (ECA) Share Value Declined While Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Holding; As Macy’s (M) Stock Declined, General American Investors Company Has Boosted Stake

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 7.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.33M, down from 8.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.24M shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.37M shares traded or 73.84% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX) by 241,499 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $56.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macy’s: The Thin Line Between Good And Terrible – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail sector thrashed around by tariff anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macy’s: Market Reaction To Guidance Cut Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer On Macy’s: Consumers Are Spending Their Money Elsewhere – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.