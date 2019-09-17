Encana (ECA) Share Price Declined While Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position; Long Road Investment Counsel Increases Position in Fastenal (FAST)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 36.58 million shares traded or 51.97% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 2.71 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 8,000 shares to 150,210 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 71,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $217.08 million for 8.09 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 451,271 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bell Bancshares owns 26,325 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 0.09% or 95,299 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 59,876 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Alps Advisors has 12,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 2,400 shares stake. Peoples Finance Svcs reported 81,700 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 804,091 shares. 301,972 were reported by Parthenon Ltd Liability Co. 22,484 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt Inc. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 46,435 shares. Rafferty Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 70,277 shares. Nottingham Advsrs holds 0.12% or 22,778 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.