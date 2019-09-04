Encana (ECA) Share Price Declined While Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.82 Million; Paradigm Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Cutera (CUTR) by $6.96 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 259,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 807,710 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 18.18 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cutera Inc. (CUTR) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 409,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 834,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, up from 424,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cutera Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 151,249 shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $215.29M for 6.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,444 shares to 24,716 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,431 activity.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 778,142 shares to 479,042 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 25,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,473 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

