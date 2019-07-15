Encana (ECA) Reaches $4.84 After 4.00% Down Move; Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $4.835. About 14.10M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $6.77 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ECA worth $270.84 million less.

Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 57 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 53 sold and trimmed holdings in Alliancebernstein Holding LP. The funds in our database now own: 14.34 million shares, down from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alliancebernstein Holding LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $280.08 million for 6.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana had 15 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Societe Generale. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.77 billion. The firm owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It has a 7.43 P/E ratio. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 6.94% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for 1.59 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj owns 122,231 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 1.96% invested in the company for 63,090 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc has invested 1.14% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 156,946 shares.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AB’s profit will be $53.19 million for 13.53 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.