Encana (ECA) Reaches $4.08 After 4.00% Down Move; McCormick & Company, (MKC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Coorporated (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. McCormick & Coorporated had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Underweight" rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 20. The stock has "Buy" rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. The firm owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It has a 3.98 P/E ratio. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Production Growth to Buoy Encana (ECA) This Earnings Season – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company has market cap of $21.54 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer and Industrial. It has a 31.52 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending.