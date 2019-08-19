Encana (ECA) Position Upped by Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc; Workday (WDAY) Holder Principal Financial Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 21.86M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 151.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 8,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 14,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 5,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.64. About 1.55M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares to 41,630 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,117 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,677 shares to 569,880 shares, valued at $28.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 10,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,691 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.