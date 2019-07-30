Encana (ECA) Position Raised by Dsam Partners Llp; Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding Held by Cardinal Capital Management Llc

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 13.81M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 55,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 424,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.66M, up from 369,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 46,904 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.04M shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 490,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 48,027 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Rhumbline Advisers owns 34,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Creative Planning holds 7,050 shares. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 10,903 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 185 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,043 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc owns 5,240 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,463 shares stake. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 3,372 shares.