Encana (ECA) Position Held by Jvl Advisors Llc; Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Share Price Declined While Forest Hill Capital Has Lifted Position

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 11.81 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 124,565 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 109,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.83M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 61,674 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 168,560 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 52,900 shares. 5,853 were reported by Aperio Ltd Liability Co. Skylands Capital Limited Company reported 1.08% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.14% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 48,203 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 81,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walthausen And Ltd invested in 1.37% or 305,841 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Brinker stated it has 19,642 shares. State Street accumulated 421,410 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 62,221 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 447,133 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Co reported 0.51% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34,060 shares to 361,365 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbtx Inc by 107,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,394 shares, and cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI).