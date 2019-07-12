Encana (ECA) Market Value Rose While Southport Management Has Upped Position by $181.00 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Lifted Its Holding

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 22.32 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 8.38M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.32% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shelton Management holds 0.47% or 4,897 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt has 1.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oakbrook Invests Limited has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cleararc Cap has 0.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,185 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments holds 0.04% or 5,210 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Management Lc accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.5% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ws Mgmt Lllp accumulated 1.98 million shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 7,505 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 34,435 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Grassi Investment Management stated it has 34,650 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares.