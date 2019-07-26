Encana (ECA) Market Value Rose While Jvl Advisors Upped by $10.94 Million Its Holding; Water Asset Management Has Increased Its Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Stake by $489,325

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.225. About 28.28 million shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 23,313 shares traded or 77.08% up from the average. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc invested in 0% or 7,942 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) or 1,270 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 8,013 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 2,240 shares. 14,192 are owned by Bancorp Of America De. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,205 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 295 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). 428,901 are held by Blackrock. First Advisors LP reported 14,334 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,882 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 11,703 shares. 19,572 were reported by Charles Schwab Management. Teton holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 35,426 shares.

