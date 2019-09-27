Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Declined While Addenda Capital Upped by $1.64 Million Its Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $74.42 Million

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 328,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, up from 807,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 18.82 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 535,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.02 million, down from 2.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Carolina-based Colonial Advisors has invested 3.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lbmc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,685 shares. Macroview Mngmt Limited reported 397 shares stake. Drexel Morgan stated it has 20,014 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Sequoia Limited Com has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intact Investment reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Cap Management reported 57,324 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,072 shares stake. Bernzott Capital Advsrs owns 76,132 shares. Bogle Lp De stated it has 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 1.36% or 70,736 shares. Altfest L J And Co invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.08% or 39,160 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America has invested 0.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

