Encana (ECA) Holding Held by Southport Management Llc; Janney Montgomery Scott Has Upped Holding in Travelers Cos (TRV) by $1.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 13.16M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 10,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 189,670 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.02M, up from 178,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $146.08. About 544,561 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,245 shares to 176,129 shares, valued at $33.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Growth Etf (VUG) by 10,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,096 shares, and cut its stake in Cons Dscr Sel Spdr Etf (XLY).

