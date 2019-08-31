Encana (ECA) Holder Twin Focus Capital Partners Raised Its Position by $392,763; Eog Res (EOG) Stake Boosted by Bokf

Bokf increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 15,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 91,438 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 75,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares to 41,630 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 7,283 shares to 27,992 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 1,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,689 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 20,086 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd owns 454 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.19% or 90,351 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt reported 0.4% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.16% stake. Corbyn Investment Mgmt Md holds 86,020 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors holds 1.41% or 46.62M shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru invested in 6,841 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability invested in 2,500 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 310,480 were accumulated by Calamos Lc. The New York-based Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 269,500 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 4,000 shares.

