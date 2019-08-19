Encana (ECA) Holder Southport Management Has Upped Its Stake by $181.00 Million; As Viasat (VSAT) Market Value Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 234,521 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 21.86M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RigNet Signs Long-Term Contract Extension with Valaris – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Viasat Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Viasat Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2019 Change the World List – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viasat’s Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,813 shares to 75,362 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,455 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).