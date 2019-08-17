Encana (ECA) Holder Southport Management Has Raised Stake; As Jb Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Valuation Rose, Holder Agf Investments Trimmed Its Position

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 11,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 336,778 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11 million, down from 348,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 691,518 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92M shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 49,362 shares. Captrust Financial owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,730 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 4,850 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Quantitative Management Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.03% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0.02% or 92,303 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co invested in 0% or 931 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co holds 0% or 5,109 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 783 shares. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,300 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc. by 5,115 shares to 70,206 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 240,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB).

