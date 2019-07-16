Encana (ECA) Holder Southport Management Has Raised Position by $181.00 Million as Share Value Rose; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Chieftain Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Shares Declined

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 729,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 732,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 610,207 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.585. About 15.90M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. The insider Reiner Deborah M sold 466 shares worth $64,807. 263 shares were sold by Morrow J William, worth $36,979. Shares for $3.90M were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $27,896 was made by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “HCA Holdings (HCA) PT Raised to $181 at UBS; ‘See Inflection Coming Again’ – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare Presents HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Everything is bigger in Texas â€” and now so is HCA – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 5,520 shares. 325,825 are owned by Pension Service. Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Corp In has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.24% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1.29M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 1.07 million shares. Consulta Ltd invested in 250,000 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 175 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited reported 2,939 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 46,900 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.65% or 458,748 shares. Verus Prtnrs invested 0.43% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Telemus Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Burney has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).