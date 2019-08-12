Encana (ECA) Holder Southport Management Has Increased Its Position; As Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Market Valuation Rose, Beck Capital Management Decreased by $1.96 Million Its Stake

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.355. About 19.64 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 778,026 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,775 are held by Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 111,875 shares. Moreover, Campbell Communication Adviser Lc has 0.17% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 44,550 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 5.34M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kbc Gru Nv has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Overbrook Mgmt Corporation holds 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 15,525 shares. Kcm Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Assetmark invested in 0.1% or 510,335 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 124,090 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Massachusetts Finance Company Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,831 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NYSE:NRZ) by 22,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

