Encana (ECA) Holder Regions Financial Has Boosted Stake; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Valuation Rose, Segall Bryant & Hamill Upped Its Holding by $648,900

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1220.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 81,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 87,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.12M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 207.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 7,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 10,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 3,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7,892 shares to 195,283 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 5,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,578 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,957 shares to 398,259 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tier Reit Inc by 69,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,085 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).