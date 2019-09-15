Encana (ECA) Holder Jvl Advisors Lowered Its Holding; As Equity Comwlth (EQC) Market Value Rose, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Decreased Holding by $4.01 Million

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, down from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 15.34M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 125,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 262,122 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, down from 387,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 666,987 shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.08M for 7.42 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

