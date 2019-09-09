Encana (ECA) Holder Intact Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $14.39 Million as Valuation Declined; Zacks Investment Management Has Boosted Its Otter Tail (OTTR) Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 94.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.82 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.685. About 20.24 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 144.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 19,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 33,623 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 13,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 28,167 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR)

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,450 shares to 48,800 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains gives up steel tariff surcharge for Cactus II pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 39,505 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,331 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sleeping Well At Night With Otter Tail – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cognex, Otter Tail, Icahn Enterprises, and AeroVironment â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,117 were accumulated by Us Fincl Bank De. Victory Management accumulated 32,312 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 600 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 112 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) owns 9,582 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company owns 943,000 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 56,494 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 25,217 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 360,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Menta Llc invested in 4,439 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 929,325 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 5,480 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 4,285 shares. M&T Comml Bank reported 10,748 shares stake.