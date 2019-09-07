Encana (ECA) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Raised Its Holding; Goodman Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $309,720 as Share Price Declined

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 243.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 77,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 109,491 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, up from 31,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.11M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Inc holds 4,305 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,656 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 5,451 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 4.98% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 16,835 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc owns 740 shares. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hilltop Inc holds 2,158 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl invested 4.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 2,000 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 24,511 shares. Weybosset Rech And Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lockheed Martin Inv Com, Maryland-based fund reported 5,400 shares. America First Ltd Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 25 shares.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 42,865 shares to 15,923 shares, valued at $193,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 113,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,046 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).