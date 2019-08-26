Encana (ECA) Holder Element Capital Management Has Raised Position; Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Cut Position by $723,350 as Share Value Declined

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 125.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 286,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 515,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 228,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.235. About 21.39M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 102,370 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 144,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 4.32 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,091 shares to 8,614 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,485 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. The insider Hytinen Barry bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares to 77,388 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

