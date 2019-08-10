Encana (ECA) Holder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Decreased Its Stake; Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Stake Increased by Fernwood Investment Management Llc

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 66.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 142,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 71,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 214,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.61M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.17M shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,897 shares to 33,663 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).