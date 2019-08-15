Encana (ECA) Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Position by $66.98 Million; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Hs Management Partners Has Increased by $9.82 Million Its Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43 million, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 2.98M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 9.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 19.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.37 million, up from 9.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 30.40 million shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,745 shares to 127,347 shares, valued at $149.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75M shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Grp reported 1,278 shares. Moreover, Hamel Associates has 0.95% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 11,116 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 1.20M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers Incorporated has 0.95% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,428 shares. 10,714 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pnc Svcs has 3.79 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 906,433 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.1% or 2,027 shares in its portfolio. Blume Mgmt owns 200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 1,717 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0.24% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 69,226 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Rowland And Counsel Adv reported 47,795 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 179,407 shares.

