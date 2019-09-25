Encana (ECA) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined; Colonial Trust Advisors Cut Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) Stake by $2.10 Million

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 29,124 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 44,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Pnc Fincl Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 2.84 million shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 3.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 681,732 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 18.75 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $552.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,926 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Shs (NYSE:PSX) by 9,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell & Reed has 345,834 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fin owns 365 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park National Oh reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 19,318 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Robecosam Ag stated it has 76,343 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 27.19 million shares. Edgemoor Investment Incorporated owns 141,272 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M Com Llp reported 3,823 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd owns 121,910 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 395,971 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot owns 11,036 shares. Clean Yield Group has 3,868 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 3,183 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 13,526 shares.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.37M for 7.38 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.