Encana (ECA) Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Holding by $2.38 Million; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Raised Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $809,734

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.08M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 64,549 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 49,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Mgmt owns 377,235 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Global Endowment Mngmt LP owns 77,100 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 99,466 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Essex Fincl holds 2.63% or 162,367 shares. Fmr holds 21.74M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First National Company reported 172,756 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hl Fincl Services Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 505,138 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 911,125 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 9,977 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 11,043 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 7,837 shares stake. Atlantic Union Comml Bank owns 1.61% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 108,252 shares. Daiwa Group reported 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Morgan Stanley owns 25.46 million shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 6,625 shares to 197,650 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.