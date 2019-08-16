Encana (ECA) Holder Amg National Trust Bank Lifted Holding by $1.65 Million as Shares Declined; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raised Holding in Citigroup (C) by $1.22 Million

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 19,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 195,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 176,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 16.11M shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1063.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 235,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 258,183 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 22,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 36.43M shares traded or 49.05% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 51,892 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $187.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,801 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated holds 186.86 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Montgomery Inv Management Inc invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 81 shares. Yorktown & Research accumulated 36,600 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc accumulated 220 shares. Private Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,021 shares. Wafra holds 298,796 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Limited Com has invested 3.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Andra Ap has 78,900 shares. Kings Point Capital stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Captrust Fincl reported 37,495 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP accumulated 0.13% or 3,886 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Enterprise Services has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hilltop Holdings holds 0.09% or 7,172 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 46,526 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $97.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 41,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,842 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

