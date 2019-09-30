Encana Corporation (ECA) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Comparison side by side

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), both competing one another are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana Corporation 5 0.17 1.34B 0.76 5.98 Chevron Corporation 120 3.51 1.90B 7.22 17.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Chevron Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Encana Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Encana Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Chevron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Encana Corporation and Chevron Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana Corporation 29,303,068,074.96% 8.7% 4% Chevron Corporation 1,587,964,897.62% 9% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Encana Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Competitively, Chevron Corporation’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Encana Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Chevron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Chevron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Encana Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Encana Corporation and Chevron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Chevron Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Encana Corporation has a 54.01% upside potential and an average price target of $7.1. On the other hand, Chevron Corporation’s potential upside is 24.16% and its consensus price target is $147.25. Based on the data given earlier, Encana Corporation is looking more favorable than Chevron Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Encana Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 68.2% of Chevron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.41% of Encana Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Chevron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encana Corporation -1.72% -11.09% -31.69% -34.71% -66.12% -20.93% Chevron Corporation -2.71% -1.39% 4.5% 8.94% -3.69% 13.16%

For the past year Encana Corporation has -20.93% weaker performance while Chevron Corporation has 13.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Chevron Corporation beats Encana Corporation.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi. The company primarily markets its products to refiners, local distribution companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. Encana Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. Further, the company holds interests in power plants, as well as operates geothermal plants; and engages in the transportation of refined products primarily in the coastal waters of the United States. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.