Encana Corp. (ECA) Share Price Declined While Davis Selected Advisers Has Cut Position by $3.27 Million; Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Its Aecom (ACM) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 561,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.46 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 893,485 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 467,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 41.06M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.30M, down from 41.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 28.36M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust Communication has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 2.02M were accumulated by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. D E Shaw Co has 56,655 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 13.59M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.03% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 184,149 shares. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Swiss State Bank holds 284,280 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Country Tru Bankshares invested in 0% or 39 shares. Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 0.18% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Amer Grp Inc owns 342,774 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.08% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 71,010 shares to 21.03 million shares, valued at $595.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 184,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unsp Adr.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “AECOM to announce third quarter fiscal year 2019 results on August 6th – Financial Post” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AECOM reports third quarter fiscal year 2019 results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,400 shares to 824,878 shares, valued at $44.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Encana (ECA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.