Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78 Western Midstream Partners LP 30 4.63 N/A 1.53 17.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Western Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enbridge Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Enbridge Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Western Midstream Partners LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Enbridge Inc. and Western Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Enbridge Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.59 beta. In other hand, Western Midstream Partners LP has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enbridge Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Western Midstream Partners LP has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enbridge Inc. and Western Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 6 1 2.14

Meanwhile, Western Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $32.29, while its potential upside is 35.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enbridge Inc. and Western Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 42.2% respectively. Insiders owned 9.2% of Enbridge Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Western Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43% Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63%

For the past year Enbridge Inc. had bullish trend while Western Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Western Midstream Partners LP.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.