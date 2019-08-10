Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Both Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.10 N/A 2.78 8.68

Demonstrates Enbridge Inc. and Plains GP Holdings L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Plains GP Holdings L.P. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Enbridge Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Enbridge Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta indicates that Enbridge Inc. is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enbridge Inc. Its rival Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enbridge Inc. and Plains GP Holdings L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. shares and 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares. Insiders held 9.2% of Enbridge Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43% Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2%

For the past year Enbridge Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.