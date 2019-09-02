Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

This is a contrast between Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 8 0.15 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enbridge Inc. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.59 shows that Enbridge Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enbridge Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enbridge Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% are Enbridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37%

For the past year Enbridge Inc. has 7.43% stronger performance while Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.