Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Valuation and Earnings

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.07 34.27 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 10 1.98 N/A 0.46 21.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Centennial Resource Development Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Enbridge Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Enbridge Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enbridge Inc. and Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enbridge Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Centennial Resource Development Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Centennial Resource Development Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enbridge Inc. and Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Centennial Resource Development Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 60.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.2% of Enbridge Inc. shares. Competitively, Centennial Resource Development Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -0.16% -1.61% 2.12% 11.7% 10.29% 17.99% Centennial Resource Development Inc. 4.02% 0.5% -18.05% -45.63% -48.47% -8.53%

For the past year Enbridge Inc. has 17.99% stronger performance while Centennial Resource Development Inc. has -8.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.