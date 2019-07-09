Enbridge Inc. (ENB) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Thomson Reuters (TRI) Had 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 34.18% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. T_ENB’s profit would be $1.05B giving it 22.65 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Enbridge Inc.’s analysts see -35.80% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 4.09 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens

Among 5 analysts covering Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Thomson Reuters has $78 highest and $53 lowest target. $62.40’s average target is -5.64% below currents $66.13 stock price. Thomson Reuters had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley maintained Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $61 target. Bank of America maintained Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $59 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Enbridge Analyst Sees Risks In Pipeline Projects, Downgrades Stock – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “High-Yield TFSA Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Retirees Must Have in Their Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Enbridge – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Enbridge (TSE:ENB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enbridge had 6 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 18. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 4 by National Bank Canada. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Monday, March 4. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $95.56 billion. It operates through five divisions: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids , and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Thomson Reuters Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 215,541 shares or 46.72% less from 404,560 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Lc reported 29,210 shares. Moreover, Troy Asset has 0.32% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). United Kingdom-based Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) reported 411 shares stake.

More notable recent Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thomson Reuters Announces New Time for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Webcast – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thomson Reuters to Acquire Confirmation – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.13. About 246,324 shares traded. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has risen 68.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TRI News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Trump ditches ‘defective’ Iran deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 15/04/2018 – ISRAEL MARCH CPI +0.2 PCT YR/YR VS +0.2 PCT IN FEB (REUTERS F’CAST +0.2 PCT) -STATISTICS BUREAU; 09/05/2018 – FOUR LOUD BOOMS HEARD IN SAUDI ARABIAN CAPITAL RIYADH -REUTERS WITNESSES; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Investors eye Italy and euro zone unemployment data; 28/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Reuters surveys UK financial services jobs post-Brexit; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election