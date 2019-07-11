Enbridge Inc. (ENB) At $36.75 Forms Top; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Bird Construction (TSE:BDT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bird Construction had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. See Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $10.5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Maintain

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) formed multiple top with $38.22 target or 4.00% above today’s $36.75 share price. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has $74.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 1.96 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 35,750 shares traded. Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.