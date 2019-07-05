Enbridge Inc. (ENB) At $36.25 Forms Top; Maverick Capital LTD Boosted Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stake By $28.71 Million

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) formed multiple top with $37.70 target or 4.00% above today’s $36.25 share price. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has $73.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.49 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 37.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 241,264 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 1.80%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 893,024 shares with $106.56M value, up from 651,760 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $14.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – TOTAL PROJECT BUDGET OF WYNN BOSTON HARBOR, IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $2.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Enters Amended, Restated Employment Agreement With CEO Matt Maddox; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Receives Seven Exemplary Distinctions By The Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY TO REMAIN PASSIVE INVESTOR IN WYNN RESORTS: LUI; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ON MARCH 28, 2018, COMPANY BORROWED FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS, STEPHEN WYNN IN REGISTRATION RIGHTS PACT; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS `HIGHTENED RHETORIC’ IN BOSTON A RISK; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Women’s Leadership Forum Will Address Gender Equality; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS BOSTON HARBOR PROPERTY NOT FOR SALE – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Names Corrine Clement VP of New Culture and Community Department

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Wynn Resorts Popped 15.5% in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts News: Why WYNN Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, LYB, DAL – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Wynn Resorts, Rite Aid, and Acacia Communications Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2019: WYNN,TTM,JMU,COTY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management invested in 43,113 shares. Com National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 9.76 million shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 5,919 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 169,823 shares. Trexquant LP owns 11,571 shares. Lone Pine Ltd invested 4.15% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Blackrock holds 6.19 million shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 5,420 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 889 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 727,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 35,590 shares stake. Melvin Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.36% or 975,000 shares in its portfolio. 343,753 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Somerset holds 0.02% or 369 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Hold” rating and $108 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WYNN in report on Monday, January 7 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity. 18,900 shares were sold by MADDOX MATT, worth $2.35 million on Monday, February 4.