Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 34 6.21 2.02B 1.61 20.78 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP N/A 0.00 12.89M -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enbridge Inc. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 5,930,710,510.86% 6.8% 2.4% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2,776,222,270.08% 38.6% -5.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that Enbridge Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enbridge Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. shares and 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders held 9.2% of Enbridge Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95%

For the past year Enbridge Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.