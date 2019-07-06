Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Contrasting side by side

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.07 34.27 Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.73 N/A 1.13 12.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enbridge Inc. and Enable Midstream Partners LP. Enable Midstream Partners LP appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enbridge Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Enbridge Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Enbridge Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enbridge Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Enable Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Enbridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Enbridge Inc. and Enable Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Enable Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 8.70% and its average target price is $15.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enbridge Inc. and Enable Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 13.2% respectively. 9.2% are Enbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Enable Midstream Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -0.16% -1.61% 2.12% 11.7% 10.29% 17.99% Enable Midstream Partners LP 1.81% 4.39% -10.58% -5.52% -7.33% 3.7%

For the past year Enbridge Inc. was more bullish than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Enbridge Inc. beats Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.