Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Comparison side by side

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78 DCP Midstream LP 30 0.37 N/A 0.66 44.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. DCP Midstream LP has lower revenue and earnings than Enbridge Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Enbridge Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream LP, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enbridge Inc. and DCP Midstream LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.59 beta indicates that Enbridge Inc. is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. DCP Midstream LP’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enbridge Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor DCP Midstream LP’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Enbridge Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enbridge Inc. and DCP Midstream LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DCP Midstream LP 0 1 1 2.50

DCP Midstream LP on the other hand boasts of a $34 consensus price target and a 38.21% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enbridge Inc. and DCP Midstream LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 60.4%. 9.2% are Enbridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.87% of DCP Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43% DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51%

For the past year Enbridge Inc. was less bullish than DCP Midstream LP.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors DCP Midstream LP.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.