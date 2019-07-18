Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS COMMON SHARE (CJCFF) Shorts Down By 18.92%

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:CJCFF) had a decrease of 18.92% in short interest. CJCFF’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.92% from 3,700 shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 0 days are for QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:CJCFF)’s short sellers to cover CJCFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2335 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 37.10% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. ENB’s profit would be $787.24M giving it 23.09 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Enbridge Inc.’s analysts see -36.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 444,987 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $72.71 billion. It operates through five divisions: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. It has a 49.61 P/E ratio. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids , and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Enbridge delays start of Mainline open season – Reuters – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019. Enbridge Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha" published on July 10, 2019. Enbridge eases oil volume requirements for Mainline pipeline – Reuters – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Another recent and important Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:CJCFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Syrah Resource Is Set To Become The World’s Largest Graphite Miner – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2016.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company has market cap of $10.32 million. The firm primarily explores for graphite, gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Lac des Iles West property comprising 74 mineral claims that covers an area of 4,013.30 hectares located in the Southern Quebec; the La Loutre property that consists of 48 mineral claims covering an area of 2,867.29 hectares located in the Northwest of Quebec; and the Sakami property comprising 213 mineral claims that covers an area of 10,736.37 hectares located in the Northwest of Montreal.