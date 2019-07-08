Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Holding by $2.70 Million; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Declined While Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Position by $353,220

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,233 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.59M, up from 264,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $147.41. About 306,717 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 996,001 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telecom Italia to delist shares from NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tupperware: A Laggard Among Laggards – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Netflix Stock Could Get A Huge Boost From Advertising Revenue – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Okta, Inc. (OKTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter: A Long-Term Investment With A Big ‘If’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 377,473 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 16,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Girard Partners has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 227 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Northern Tru has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 5,050 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,992 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 29,494 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 19,972 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 4,336 shares stake. Cim Invest Mangement owns 2,053 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $632.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 485,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Safe Dividend Payers Yielding up to 6.3% – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “The Worst Mistakes TFSA Investors Can Make Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Unlock the Full Power of Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Q1 beats, achieves record EBITDA – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Stocks for July 2019 (part one) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.34 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.