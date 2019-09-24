Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined While Salient Capital Advisors Upped by $7.45 Million Its Stake; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Cut by $6.00 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 80.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 78,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 19,600 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 98,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 206,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10.58 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382.17 million, up from 10.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 2.25M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 143,918 shares to 95,943 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 27,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,341 shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 184,436 shares. 435 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Llc. Greenwood Associate Lc stated it has 36,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cypress Funds Ltd Liability invested in 4.91% or 410,000 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 92,956 shares. First Bank & Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stephens Inc Ar has 68,938 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 2.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atlas Browninc stated it has 5,381 shares. Mairs Pwr Incorporated accumulated 1.27 million shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Co accumulated 27,255 shares. Marathon Cap has invested 1.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Colonial holds 0.05% or 3,602 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 7,521 shares to 143,941 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 28,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWD).