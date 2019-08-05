Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined While Huntington National Bank Decreased Position; National Pension Service Increases Position in V F (VFC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 39,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 78,983 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 118,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.81 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints

National Pension Service increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 15,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 438,016 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.07M, up from 422,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.02M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.95% or 419,552 shares. California-based Telos has invested 0.84% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 13,750 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs holds 135,982 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 230,112 are held by Roffman Miller Associate Incorporated Pa. Amer Grp Inc holds 112,485 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 46,279 shares. Tctc Ltd Company owns 5,025 shares. Shellback Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.47% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Finemark Bancorp & Tru has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Kopp Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 10,482 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 10,580 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 16,313 shares to 255,406 shares, valued at $44.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (Prn) (SCPB) by 348,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).