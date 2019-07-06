Enbridge (ENB) Stake Upped by Ngam Advisors Lp; Biondo Investment Advisors Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $278.49. About 222,475 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 29,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,717 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 341,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.86M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) by 12,351 shares to 265,095 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 18,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,715 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,750 shares to 3,550 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 51.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454. 47,714 shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W, worth $9.85M on Tuesday, February 5.

