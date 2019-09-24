Enbridge (ENB) Stake Maintained by Grisanti Capital Management Llc; Ghp Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Mednax (MD)

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 68,975 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 57,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 2.75 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 17,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 44,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 27,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 1.41 million shares traded or 68.63% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,063 shares to 15,561 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 102,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,045 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).