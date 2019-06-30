Enbridge (ENB) Stake Has Upped by Eagle Global Advisors Llc; Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Raised Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 287,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.29 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.19 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 4.18 million shares traded or 27.82% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.84. About 1.90 million shares traded or 579.56% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 5,000 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 51,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,615 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Enbridge – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “1 Controversial Investment Strategy Wall Street Pros Don’t Want You to Know – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Turn Your Extra Cash Into $660 of Monthly Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge: 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $73,939 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 6,201 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Glenmede Na holds 32 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd stated it has 2,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Llc has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Citigroup has 1.48 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Management invested in 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 5,577 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 19,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation reported 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jennison Assocs Limited Company owns 996,286 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc holds 4,100 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 5,240 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 106,617 shares.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About argenx SE (ARGX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil, another energy co. ink leases in former CB&I HQ in The Woodlands – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: March 01, 2019.